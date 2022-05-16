Robert Lewandowski’s potential transfer to Barcelona could mean that the club have to sell players in order to fund the deal.

Lewandowski wants out of Bayern Munich and Barca have been working to sign him, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but an ambitious signing like this won’t come cheap.

According to El Nacional, the arrival of Lewandowski could mean that De Jong is offloaded by the Catalan giants, which would be good news for Manchester United.

As Romano has also noted for CaughtOffside, Man Utd’s new manager Erik ten Hag has an interest in De Jong, and it may now be that he’ll be available.

De Jong transfer seems a no-brainer for Man Utd

The Red Devils surely have to swoop for De Jong if this opportunity arises, with the club about to be down to the bare bones in the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are both out of contract, and that would leave Ten Hag relying on Scott McTominay and Fred next season, which, needless to say, would be far from ideal.

De Jong shone under Ten Hag at Ajax, so if the pair could be reunited at Old Trafford it seems clear everyone would be a winner.