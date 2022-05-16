“Incredible” – Former Liverpool star slams Chelsea player’s FA Cup final antics

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has hit out at Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen for apparently deciding to drop out of the FA Cup final at the last minute.

The Denmark international had been in line to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side at Wembley, but felt unwell and ruled himself out late on.

Needless to say, Enrique is not at all impressed with the rumours, saying that if it’s true it’s “incredible” that he would do that to his team-mates…

Liverpool ended up beating Chelsea on penalties, in what was another extremely close game at Wembley after the same result when they met in the Carabao Cup final back in February.