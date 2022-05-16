Klopp strengthens Liverpool backroom team due to worry ahead of crunch end-of-season fixtures

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly moved to strengthen his backroom team ahead of some big fixtures coming up at the end of this season.

The Reds are still in the Premier League title race – only just – and also have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to at the end of the month.

Liverpool won the FA Cup final at the weekend, but Fabinho missed the game, while both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk went off injured at Wembley.

It remains to be seen how this will impact LFC in their final league fixtures, and in their European venture, but The Athletic report that Klopp is taking no chances.

The report claims that the German tactician has brought physiotherapist Christopher Rohrbeck back to Anfield to help his key players stay fit in this crucial period.

Rohrbeck was popular in his previous spell at Liverpool, working particularly closely with Salah and Van Dijk, according to The Athletic, so this seems a good move and smart thinking by Klopp as he looks to gain every possible advantage in his side’s bid to make history.