Exclusive: Liverpool schedule important meeting following major Lewandowski Barcelona transfer developments

Liverpool are set to hold talks with the agents of Sadio Mane in a bid to resolve his future amid transfer interest from Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to CaughtOffside.

In his upcoming column, Romano says that, although Mane’s future is not directly linked to that of Robert Lewandowski, the Senegal international is a target for Bayern at the moment.

Mane has just one year to run on his current Liverpool contract, while Lewandowski is also approaching the final year of his deal at the Allianz Arena.

The Poland international wants a transfer to Barcelona, with Romano explaining that talks have been held, and it seems to have prompted Liverpool to try to resolve Mane’s future.

“Barcelona have been working to sign Robert Lewandowski since February,” Romano says. “The player is tempted by the possibility of playing in Spain.

“It all started in the summer of 2021 because Paris Saint-Germain had contacted him but Bayern had not even wanted to negotiate a price. Lewandowski was waiting for a contract extension proposal that did not arrive for months, and so now he would like to leave Germany as soon as possible.

“Barcelona want him as a priority and there have already been three direct contacts with his agent Pini Zahavi. In the next few days, Lewandowski will push again to leave Bayern, while the club wants to try to keep him until June 2023.

“Mane is on Bayern’s list”

“This deal is not directly linked to Sadio Mane’s future – certainly Mane is on Bayern’s list and has been discussed with his agents, but it is considered a different position and therefore it can be important to understand Serge Gnabry’s future because there is still no agreement even for his contract.

“For Mane there is not only Bayern, it’s not advanced yet: the Liverpool board will have a contact with his agents in the coming days to discuss the future of the Senegalese winger.”

LFC fans will certainly hope there can be a positive outcome from talks with Mane’s representatives, as the former Southampton man has been a world class performer for them again this season and is not someone they’d find it easy to replace.