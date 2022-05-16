Liverpool praised for great find in the transfer market after fast start by recent signing

Liverpool have been praised for bringing in Luis Diaz from Porto in January, with pundit Garth Crooks describing the Colombian winger as a great find.

The 25-year-old has settled instantly at Anfield, becoming a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side when even big names like Fabinho did not play week in, week out straight away.

Diaz put in another fine display for Liverpool against Chelsea in their FA Cup final victory at the weekend, earning a place in Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport.

Liverpool certainly seem to have done some superb work in the transfer market again with Diaz, who is proving to be the latest in a long line of smart signings made by the Reds in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Crooks is a big fan of the South American, tipping him for a big future at Anfield and praising his impact in his short time in English football.

“What a find this player is. He was good when he played for Porto but I think he is really going to be a star at Liverpool,” Crooks said.

“On another occasion he could have had a couple of goals but his tireless running both on and off the ball was a threat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The only reason Jurgen Klopp brought the Colombia winger off after 98 minutes was because of fatigue. The player was spent and yet he still didn’t want to come off the Wembley pitch.

“As for Chelsea, this was a different side to the one I saw take Leeds apart at Elland Road on Wednesday night, but then again they weren’t playing the Champions League finalists.”