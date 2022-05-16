Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reassures Manchester City fans over “false” Erling Haaland claims

Manchester City fans need not worry about circulating media reports around Erling Haaland and his lifestyle away from the pitch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his upcoming column for CaughtOffside, Romano has rubbished the speculation stating that Barcelona had concerns about signing Haaland due to the Borussia Dortmund striker’s partying during his free time.

Haaland has ended up being snapped up by Man City ahead of next season, and there’s no doubt he looks an exceptional talent after scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund in total.

Still, the Norway international has had some injury struggles this term, and Romano also addressed those fears.

“I can tell you that the reports circulating around Erling Haaland are false,” Romano revealed. “The stories about Barcelona being unconvinced by his off the pitch lifestyle are not correct, just like Real Madrid have never had any doubts or concerns about Erling’s injuries.

“The reality is that both clubs (and Bayern Munich too…) have tried in every way to convince Haaland to join them, but especially for Barca it was impossible due to the financial situation of the club.

“But Barca manager Xavi, also in private, has tried to persuade Erling Haaland. There have never been doubts about his private life.

“Of course, Lewandowski has been the priority for Barcelona since late February – it was clear Haaland was no longer available as he was negotiating with Manchester City.

“Barcelona are ready to offer Lewandowski exactly what he would like to receive: a three-year contract with a salary already discussed with his agent Pini Zahavi. But it all depends on Bayern now.”