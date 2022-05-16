Man City star set to leave this summer and Real Madrid could be a possible destination

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the Manchester club this summer after six years in the Premier League.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Pep Guardiola’s first City signing has been told he is free to find another club with one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

This will bring the pair’s relationship to an end after six years together after City signed the German from Borussia Dortmund for £21million back in 2016 according to the Daily Mail.

Gundogan has played 156 times for Man City in the Premier League, scoring 34 goals and assisting a further 12. Last season was the German’s best under Guardiola, where the midfielder scored 17 goals and assisted five in all competitions for the Manchester club but isn’t part of the side’s best midfield three this season.

Gundogan hasn’t had concrete links with any club in particular but last month when speaking about his future, the German told Sport1: “Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA, I’ve been there on vacation several times.”

This could be a hint about where the 31-year-old wants to play next season and the Dail Mail have made a suggestion as well.

The news outlet reported that Gundogan was spotted boarding a private jet to Madrid from Manchester Airport on Monday morning and since Real Madrid attempted to sign the 31-year-old when he was previously with Borussia Dortmund, they suggest there might be something in it, but the purpose of his trip remains unclear.

Gundogan has been a brilliant servant for City over the last six years and many fans will be sad to see him leave this summer.