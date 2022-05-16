Former footballer Mourad Lamrabatte dies in tragic accident on holiday

Former Vitesse player Mourad Lamrabatte has tragically died in an accident whilst on holiday.

His old club have paid tribute on social media, with confirmation that the body found was in fact that of the former footballer.

Lamrabatte had been on holiday with his family in Mallorca, and attempted a 35-metre jump into the water at the bottom of some cliffs.

This was filmed by his wife, with footage showing her exclaiming “oh my God” as he fell in.

According to reports, it was later determined that Lamrabatte drowned due to only being semi-conscious in the water, rather than from injuries sustained from the fall.

A statement by Vitesse stated: “Vitesse has received the sad news that Mourad Lamrabatte has tragically died.

“The former Jong Vitesse striker had just turned 31.

“He wore the club colours during the 2010/2011 season, when he was part of the U23 team which won the U23 cup that season.

“In July 2010 he scored in a first team exhibition game.”