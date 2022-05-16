Newcastle vs Arsenal team news: Ben White and Callum Wilson return to starting line-ups for huge clash

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United tonight for a huge clash in the race for the final Champions League spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham got their job done yesterday beating Burnley 1-0 and now their bitter rivals need to respond, especially after losing to Spurs 3-0 last Thursday.

Their opponents, Newcastle, have nothing to play for tonight but after a stellar job in avoiding relegation during the second half of the season, the Magpies will want to put on a show in their final home game of the season.

Eddie Howe has brought Callum Wilson back into the starting line-up for Newcastle, for the first time since returning from a long-term calf injury. The only other change to the Tyneside club’s side is Fabian Schar, who replaces Jamaal Lascelles from the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

As for Arsenal, the big news for the Gunners is that Ben White returns to the heart of the defence and will partner with Gabriel, who was uncertain to be ready for tonight’s clash. Mikel Arteta has also brought in Nuno Tavares for Cedric Soares, whilst Emile Smith-Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli from the North London derby.

? TEAM NEWS ? Ben White returns

? Gabriel partners him at the back

That team has been tasked with overcoming this pressure game as it is the most likely fixture Arsenal could drop points in with two games to go, as they face Everton in front of their own supporters on the last day of the season.