Man Utd star’s reps in transfer talks with CL giants, but player could still meet with Ten Hag before final decision

Representatives of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have reportedly been in talks over a transfer to Juventus when the Frenchman’s contract expires this summer.

Pogba is about to become a free agent after a difficult spell at Man United, but it seems there may still be some glimmer of hope that he’ll remain with the club for a little longer.

According to the Telegraph, Pogba’s reps are discussing a possible move to Juve, but the 29-year-old could also still meet new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag before making a final decision.

Ten Hag arguably looks the best managerial appointment the club have made since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, so it may be that Pogba will decide he wants to be a part of that project.

Still, it also seems unlikely, especially if a return to Juve is an option for the player, who has just never looked quite as settled in Manchester as he did in Turin.

Pogba has plenty of ability on his day, but he needs the right environment around him to really be a success, and that surely means getting out of Man Utd at last.