Premier League team of the week: Liverpool duo in after FA Cup win, plus Spurs & Leicester stars

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, featuring two of Liverpool’s heroes from the FA Cup final as well as the stand-out players from the latest round of league fixtures.

After another tense penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea at Wembley, Liverpool duo Alisson and Luis Diaz make Garth Crook’s latest line up on BBC Sport, while Tottenham, Leicester City and Brentford also feature heavily.

Spurs earned another big three points as they continue to pile the pressure on Arsenal in the race for fourth, with Harry Kane and Eric Dier making the team of the week after what could be a crucial win over Burnley.

Leicester were a joy to watch this weekend as they thrashed Watford, with Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana making Crooks’ XI, while three Brentford players got in after a remarkable comeback win over Everton…

Completing the team are West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, with both these players proving instrumental for their respective teams as they played out a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.