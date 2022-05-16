PSG intensifies negotiations for Mbappe replacement who is also a serious target for Man United

Paris Saint-Germain have intensified negotiations with Benfica in order to sign Darwin Núñez ahead of the summer window.

The 22-year-old is a target for many of Europe’s top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window after a really impressive campaign in Portugal. The Uruguayan has scored 34 goals in 41 matches this season, which has gained him massive attention and according to Todofichajes, PSG are in the lead for his signature.

The French club are on the lookout for a replacement for superstar Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to join his boyhood club, Real Madrid, this summer and Nunez seems to be the Paris club’s preferred option.

Writing in his latest column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano stated that: “Real Madrid are extremely confident about signing Kylian Mbappe after new contacts with the player’s camp, awaiting his official answer in the coming days. Meanwhile, PSG are aware that they have done everything possible to keep their star player.”

According to The Athletic, Nunez has generated serious interest from Man United, with a firm expectation that the Benfica man will leave this summer. United are also on the lookout for a striker this summer, as Edinson Cavani and possibly others, look set to leave the club.

Benfica would like a deal to be completed early in the market, so a replacement can be bought before the transfer window shuts and according to Todofichajes, the Portuguese side have demanded €150million for the transfer, but a deal could be done for a figure close to €120million.

PSG and Nunez are closer than ever and the arrival of the Uruguayan could be rushed in the next few days.