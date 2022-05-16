Real Madrid “extremely confident” of sealing “sensational” transfer

Real Madrid have held fresh talks over sealing the transfer of Kylian Mbappe and are now very confident they will land the Paris Saint-Germain forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his upcoming exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano provided us with an update on Mbappe’s future, with the France international likely to give an official answer in the next few days.

It seems that Mbappe will finally be heading to the Bernabeu, despite PSG’s best efforts to keep the 23-year-old at the Parc des Princes.

Romano has revealed the confidence at Real’s end, and added that he views this as one of the best transfers in recent football history if it goes through.

“Real Madrid are extremely confident about signing Kylian Mbappe after new contacts with the player’s camp, awaiting his official answer in the coming days. Meanwhile, PSG are aware that they have done everything possible to keep their star player,” Romano said.

“In my opinion, bringing in Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer at just 23 is something sensational. Certainly, in the best three transfers in recent football history. Real Madrid would finally have a true superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Who could replace Mbappe if Real Madrid transfer goes through?

It is not yet clear who could replace Mbappe at PSG, but Romano believes it will be down to whoever the club’s manager is next season, with Mauricio Pochettino’s future looking uncertain.

“If Mbappe were to sign with Real Madrid, the decision on who could be his replacement would be taken with the manager of PSG 2022/2023,” Romano said.

“And at the moment it’s not certain if it’s going be again Mauricio Pochettino, because the feeling around the club is that Pochettino has a good chance to leave PSG in the coming weeks.

“We know the resources are there for a big name to come in in Mbappe’s place, but we’ll have to see what happens with the manager situation first.”