Despite being notoriously loyal to the club, Leeds United may be forced to bid farewell to midfielder Kalvin Phillips, especially if they find themselves relegated at the end of the season.

Phillips, 26, has been a rare positive throughout his side’s somewhat underwhelming campaign.

Currently sitting just above the relegation zone, the Premier League’s final day could see Jesse Marsch’s side sent back down to the Championship and if that were to happen, a handful of the club’s high-profile players are expected to be offloaded.

Alongside winger Raphinha, who is understood to be wanted by Barcelona, Phillips is another player who is generating a lot of interest.

Linked in recent times with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United (Football Insider), the 26-year-old England international looks destined to remain in England’s top-flight, even if his employers aren’t.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport about what the Magpies would need to do in order to secure one of the country’s most in-demand midfielders, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie said: “They would probably have to break their wage structure or maybe go just above it to bring him in.

“I think it would be a statement signing for Newcastle and that’s the sort of player that they should be looking for.”

Since joining Leeds United’s youth academy back in 2010, Phillips, who has two years left on his deal, has featured in 223 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.