Son Heung-min shows elite mentality while assessing season

Tottenham Hotspur is on the brink of qualifying for next season’s Champions League – something that looked virtually impossible earlier in the campaign.

Should the Lilywhites pip rivals Arsenal to the last remaining spot inside the Premier League’s top-four, one player who Antonio Conte will owe huge thanks to is attacker Son Heung-min.

With just one game left to play, Son is in with a chance of being crowned this season’s top goalscorer.

Currently boasting 21 domestic goals, Son, who is second only to Liverpool’s Mo Salah (22), will be hoping he can net against Norwich City.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Ten Hag’s Man Utd transfer meeting, “sensational” Real Madrid deal, and more

Should the prolific forward edge Salah in the race to the Premier League’s Golden Boot, he will become the first South Korean player to lift the prestigious award.

However, despite how integral the 29-year-old has been this season, the forward still feels he could have done better.

“There is always improvement,” the attacker told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“You can’t be always happy with the whole season. I’m still a little bit gutted that I didn’t play some games well.

“I don’t know if I deserve it, because I think every single player deserves it and they worked really hard.”

Son’s insanely professional attitude will tick a lot of boxes among the Lilywhites’ fans.

Not only is he quickly becoming one of Europe’s most impactful attackers, but he also has never shown any signs of being unhappy at the club, despite being privy to a conveyor belt of managers come and go.

How will Son go down among the Premier League’s best? – Let us know in the comments.