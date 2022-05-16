Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that he turned down a better offer before deciding to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Dutch tactician is set to take over at Man Utd after impressing in his time at Ajax, and he admits he could’ve gone to a club with a better structure than what is currently in place at Old Trafford.

United have certainly been a bit of a mess in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with a host of managers with differing styles and philosophies struggling to make an impact at the club.

As well as that, the Red Devils have splashed huge amounts of cash on flop signings like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria, and numerous others.

It’s not too surprising that Ten Hag feels he could’ve gone somewhere else with better foundations in place, but it seems he’s confident that MUFC will now be on the right track.

“I had choices to work at a different club, with a better foundation,” he told De Telegraaf. “But I chose Man United. Things have to get addressed there and that’s a challenge. The club and I are on the same wavelength about how I want to do this.”