Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo hint as he reveals he’s already starting work at Manchester United

Manchester United’s next manager Erik ten Hag has revealed he’s already planning to start work on his next job immediately after the end of the season with Ajax.

The Dutch tactician is clearly keen to get started at Old Trafford, and won’t be taking any time off between his spell at Ajax coming to an end and his new job officially starting.

The Red Devils have one final Premier League game still to play under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but Ten Hag has spoken about his plans to assess this Man Utd squad ahead of next season.

Interestingly, the 52-year-old may also have given us all a clue about his plans for star player Cristiano Ronaldo, as he referred to the Portugal international as a “giant”.

Due to Ronaldo’s age, there has been plenty of speculation over whether or not he would fit in to Ten Hag’s style of play, but it seems he’s valued highly by the incoming boss.

“From tomorrow, my focus will be on United, and I will of course get deep into things there,” Ten Hag said after his final Ajax game, as quoted by the Metro.

“What I have to say about it is, the detailed analysis still has to begin, I still have to work with the team, but let me be clear that at United there are a lot of good players around.

“We have to make them function as a team but definitely Ronaldo, he is a giant.”