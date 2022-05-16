Exclusive: Details of Erik ten Hag’s transfer meeting with Man Utd as €80-85m star “discussed internally”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Erik ten Hag held talks with Manchester United in Amsterdam last week.

The Dutch tactician is poised to leave Ajax to take charge of Man Utd next season, though interim manager Ralf Rangnick is still in charge for the club’s final game of the season this weekend.

Ten Hag has now discussed transfer targets with the Red Devils, while the club have also been keen for him to make a decision on the future of three first-team players who have struggled in recent times: Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Eric Bailly.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided details of Ten Hag’s meeting with United, including potential interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

“Erik ten Hag had a meeting with part of the Manchester United board last week, this is confirmed,” Romano said. “It happened in Amsterdam, and now he’s planning to fly to England this week to begin internal discussions but Ralf Rangnick will be in charge for United’s last game vs Crystal Palace.

“In the meeting, there was talk of players already in the club, potential new signings and contracts, but also the backroom staff which will include Mitchell van der Gaag as requested by ten Hag.

“Manchester United want a decision from ten Hag soon over Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and also Marcus Rashford, while Frenkie de Jong is certainly a name that has been discussed internally.

“De Jong has been on Ten Hag’s list for some time. They worked well together at Ajax, and the manager loves Frenkie, but the player’s priority is to play Champions League football next season.

“It won’t be easy for United either because Barcelona want at least €80-85m to sell De Jong, Xavi will do everything to keep him but it will depend on the financial situation of the club. We know there have been issues there recently, so that could mean further sales after Philippe Coutinho’s loan to Aston Villa was made permanent. We are still at the early stages, so keep an eye out.”