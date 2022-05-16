Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a €40million transfer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Spanish giants are focusing on Tielemans as a potential addition in midfield after apparently giving up on trying to sign Monaco’s Aurelian Tchouameni, who would cost around double that price, according to Todo Fichajes.

Tielemans has shone in his time at the King Power Stadium, looking a terrific all-rounder in the middle of the park, with his work rate and eye for goal likely to make him a hit at one of Europe’s top clubs.

The Belgium international looks a realistic target for Madrid and others as he approaches the final year of his contract with Leicester, and this had seen him linked with Arsenal as well by 90min and others.

Tielemans Real Madrid transfer would bring mixed news for Arsenal and Liverpool

If the Gunners don’t make the top four, one imagines a player like Tielemans would favour a move to the Bernabeu, so this could be very bad news indeed for Mikel Arteta and co.

Real cooling their interest in Tchouameni, however, could be a big boost for Liverpool, who have been in contact about signing the young French midfielder, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his CaughtOffside column.

The Reds never got round to replace Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, so there’s surely room for a talent like Tchouameni to come in, and it could be worth a big investment as the club will soon need to think about long-term successors for the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.