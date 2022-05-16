Former France international sentenced to five years in jail after being found guilty of shooting nightclub bouncers

A former French footballer has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of shooting three bouncers in a night club back in 2011.

The player in question is Tony Vairelles, who scored one goal in eight caps for France, and who also won Ligue 1 titles in spells at both Lens and Lyon.

The 49-year-old will spend three years behind bars, while the other two years of his sentence are suspended, but it’s certainly shocking news coming from France today.

Vairelles and his brothers were involved in a shooting incident that left three bouncers injured, and the former forward has been found guilty of violence with a weapon.

His three brothers were also sentenced at Nancy Criminal Court for their role in the shooting.

Fabrice Vairelles received the same sentence as Tony, while Jimmy and Giovan were given three years in prison, two of which were suspended.

Speaking earlier this year, one of the victims, Baldassare Di Napoli, told the court: “The shooter tried to aim his gun at my face.

“I tried to take the pistol off him, and a bullet went through my hand.

“I still have pains in the length of my arm, and psychological problems.”

His brother and fellow bouncer Carlo added “I feared I would never walk again. I was in hospital for months, and have post-traumatic stress.”

Meanwhile the third doorman, Peter Gerdrum, said he can still barely walk since being shot in the thigh.