Tottenham outcast’s future even more uncertain after new update

Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele is set to return to North London at the end of the season but will train alone again as the club looks to sell the midfielder this summer.

A Spurs source has told Football Insider that they do not expect Lyon to trigger the £50million-plus option in Ndombele’s loan deal and he is in line to head back to his parent club while his future is sorted.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon back in the summer of 2019 for a club-record £63million according to Sky Sports and the Premier League side hoped that a return to the French club would help the 25-year-old to find some form and confidence, but it seems that the Ligue 1 outfit does not want him either.

Ndombele has played only ten times since rejoining his old club back in January and has bagged just two assists for the Ligue 1 outfit. The Frenchman has been left out of the squad on several occasions for Lyon and it is a shame to see such a talented player go to waste.

According to Football Insider, Spur’s boss Antonio Conte has made the decision that Ndombele doesn’t have a future in North London and will certainly be hoping to move the 25-year-old on in order to fund new signings in the upcoming window.

The club are set to take a huge hit on the Frenchman as one imagines not many clubs will be lining up for the midfielder after failing with his two most recent clubs.