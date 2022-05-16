(Video) AC Milan defender scores insane goal following lung-busting run to put Rossoneri on brink of Serie A title

AC Milan is within touching distance of being crowned this season’s Serie A winners.

The red half of Milan currently sits top of Italy’s top-flight on 83-points, two ahead of arch-rival Inter Milan, with just one game left to play.

In action in their penultimate game against Atalanta last weekend, all the pressure was on the Rossoneri to extend their winning run and bag another three points.

Attacker Rafael Leao opened the game’s scoring before full-back Theo Hernandez scored a contender for ‘Goal of the Season’.

Running virtually the entire length of the pitch, the former Real Madrid left-back glided his way past several opposition players before slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Juan Musso.