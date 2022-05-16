Video: Ben White deals huge blow to Arsenal’s top four hopes with own goal on return

Ben White returned to the Arsenal starting eleven tonight and it has been a nightmare comeback for the 24-year-old as his own goal has given Newcastle a 1-0 lead over the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to respond to Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Burnley yesterday as the race for the final top-four spot enters a crucial stage.

Newcastle have been the better team of the two and the goal was totally deserved after a brilliant first-half display from Eddie Howe’s side. It is unfortunate, however, for White as this goal could be decisive in the race for the top four, which can be seen below.