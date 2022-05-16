Video: Ben White deals huge blow to Arsenal’s top four hopes with own goal on return

Ben White returned to the Arsenal starting eleven tonight and it has been a nightmare comeback for the 24-year-old as his own goal has given Newcastle a 1-0 lead over the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to respond to Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Burnley yesterday as the race for the final top-four spot enters a crucial stage.
Newcastle have been the better team of the two and the goal was totally deserved after a brilliant first-half display from Eddie Howe’s side. It is unfortunate, however, for White as this goal could be decisive in the race for the top four, which can be seen below.
"A DAGGER TO THE HEART OF ARSENAL, A HUGE BOOST FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR"
Newcastle take the lead at St James' Park!! ?? pic.twitter.com/u89X4weTPM
