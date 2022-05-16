Video: Bruno Guimaraes gives Spurs huge advantage in top four race with Newcastle second goal

Bruno Guimaraes will be one of the most popular figures in North London tonight amongst Tottenham fans as the Brazilian’s second goal against Arsenal has given Antonio Conte’s side a huge advantage in the top four race.

Newcastle have put in a brilliant display tonight in front of their home fans for the final time this season and it is one that will be greatly appreciated by Spurs.

Guimaraes’ goal and Newcastle’s second, which can be seen below, was totally deserved and this defeat will be a big blow to Arsenal after a brilliant season from Arteta’s side.