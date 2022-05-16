(Video) Burnley fan arrested for gesturing Nazi salute while at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Burnley was beaten one-nil by Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday’s Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result propelled the Lilywhites to within touching distance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

On the other hand, Sunday’s scoreline saw Burnley slip further into the relegation zone and with just two games left to play, the Clarets will be fearing the worst.

However, despite the magnitude of Sunday’s match, the occasion was spoiled after a Burnley fan was spotted in the stands acting out a gesture that became synonymous with the Nazi regime during the Second World War – a clear reference to Sunday’s opponent’s Jewish chairman, Daniel Levy.

Burnley fan doing a nazi salute at the home end??? pic.twitter.com/M531xCSAFk — Capri? (@N17Capri) May 15, 2022

Following the release of the awful clip, which has since gone viral on social media, both clubs have confirmed that at least one arrest has taken place.