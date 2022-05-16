(Video) Championship player comes out as gay during emotional interview

Blackpool midfielder Jake Daniels has become the first professional footballer in England’s pyramid to come as gay for 32-years.

The young pro, who made his senior debut earlier this year, has provided Sky Sports with a ground-breaking interview.

Confirming his sexuality in what is an inspiring decision, the 17-year-old has revealed that he has known he has been a homosexual since a very young age.

Daniels’ decision to become the first professional player to come out in over three decades deserves huge admiration and respect.

Following the brave decision, we hope he continues to be well-received among fans.