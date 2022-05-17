Arsenal confident of sealing Paulo Dybala transfer following tearful Juventus farewell

Arsenal are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of this season, making him a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

Dybala’s departure from Juventus has been made official, and the player was seen giving the club’s fans an emotional farewell after last night’s game against Lazio.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are now confident of closing a deal to sign Dybala, who has supposedly always wanted to play in the Premier League, though the report notes that a previous possible move to Tottenham fell through.

Paulo Dybala to Arsenal?
If this goes through, it could be a superb signing for the Gunners, who need to strengthen up front after this hugely disappointing season.

Arsenal look set to miss out on the top four, and it looks like Mikel Arteta’s gamble to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January without signing a replacement has backfired.

Dybala could be an important addition to give Arteta more options in his front three, with the South American able to play as a striker or out wide.

