Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for the way he spoke after last night’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

The Gunners have had a miserable couple of results that look likely to have cost them a place in the top four, losing 3-0 away to Tottenham before last night’s loss at St James’ Park.

Xhaka ripped into Arsenal’s players after the game, with the Switzerland international admitting he could only apologise to the club’s fans because the players weren’t good enough and didn’t carry out the game plan of manager Mikel Arteta.

See below for a clip of Xhaka’s response to the result…

Strong interview from Xhaka after the game pic.twitter.com/zSIc45nXyl — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Neville, however, wasn’t impressed by Xhaka, as he felt the 29-year-old seemed to be shifting the blame onto some of Arsenal’s younger players, when he himself has so often let the team down for a number of years now.

“I think I heard him say, ‘stay at home if you haven’t got the balls’. So he’s obviously having a go at people in his dressing room,” Neville said on Sky’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I don’t know who he’s having a go at, I hope he wasn’t having a go at the younger players…him? I tell you what he’s been a disgrace at times over the last four or five years, getting sent off recklessly. He’s left it up in the air there, that was nothing there.”

Many Arsenal fans will feel Neville has a point – Xhaka hasn’t exactly led by example himself despite his experience, so it seems a bit rich for him to be hitting out at the rest of his team-mates on this occasion.

Arsenal are now relying on Spurs slipping up on the final day of the season and will also need to beat Everton in order to ensure they finish fourth.