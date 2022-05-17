Arsenal match unwanted record as two key stats sum up why they’ve thrown top four spot away

Arsenal’s top four hopes have been left in tatters after losing 3-0 to Tottenham and 2-0 to Newcastle United in the space of just a few days at the most important time of the season.

The Gunners were in pole position to finally clinch Champions League qualification for the first time in six years, but it’s now out of their hands as we approach the final day of the Premier League season.

Arsenal need to make sure they beat Everton in their last game, and will also have to hope for an unlikely Norwich win over Spurs. Most fans will surely not be at all optimistic.

See below for some interesting stats from Opta numbers man and Arsenal fan Orbinho, who notes that Mikel Arteta’s side have equalled an unwanted record and could also break another one in their final fixture of the 2021/22 campaign.

Firstly, Arsenal have suffered a staggering 13 league defeats this term – their joint-worst in a 38-game season…

Arsenal have lost 13 games in the Premier League this season – the joint-most in any 38-game Premier League season. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 16, 2022

Interestingly, Arsenal have been so hit and miss this season that victories haven’t been a big problem, but it’s the way they fall apart when things aren’t quite going right that has cost them.

This is perfectly illustrated by the surprising stat below – Arsenal have drawn only three times this term…

Arsenal have drawn only three matches this season. The fewest they have ever drawn in a single top flight season came in 1906-07 when they drew 4. Really has been on brand "All or Nothing" for the Amazon documentary — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 16, 2022

With Arteta’s side now coming up against an Everton team fighting for their lives just above the relegation zone, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Arsenal ended the campaign with a record-low number of draws and a record-high number of defeats.

This clearly seems like an area that needs addressing ahead of next season, with a few draws instead of so many defeats likely to have put the team in a much stronger position by now.