“I am incredibly disappointed” – Arteta doesn’t hold back after “painful” Arsenal defeat at Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not hold back as he ripped into his players after last night’s 2-0 defeat away to Newcastle United.

The Gunners have let a strong position in the race for the top four slip away from them with defeats against Spurs and Newcastle in the last week, and it’s clear how disappointed Arteta was after last night’s poor performance at St James’ Park.

Newcastle were the better team throughout the game, despite having nothing to play for, in contrast to Arsenal, who were in urgent need of a win.

It’s now out of Arsenal’s hands as we approach the final day of the season, with the north Londoners needing a win over Everton, as well as hoping Norwich City can spring a surprise and beat their rivals Tottenham.

Arteta is not known for big outbursts, but it seems he couldn’t defend his players after the dire display they put in last night in such an important game.

“The performance was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League,” the Spanish tactician is quoted by the Independent.

“Normally, I sit here and I can defend [the display]. Today Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department from the beginning to the end and it is very hard to accept it.

“We didn’t compete. We never got into the game. We put ourselves in trouble. We lost every duel. Newcastle deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin. We have to put our head down and swallow every poison possible.

“I am incredibly disappointed. It’s a very painful one. It was in our hands and today it’s not in our hands.”