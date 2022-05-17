Chelsea star waiting for meeting with Blues before deciding whether or not to accept transfer offer

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has an offer on the table from Barcelona as he prepares to discuss his future with his current club.

The long-serving Blues ace has been a big hit at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League last season as well as numerous other major honours.

Still, there are perhaps signs that Azpilicueta is no longer quite at his best, and it will be interesting to see how hard Chelsea fight to keep hold of him this summer.

See below for the latest from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Barcelona want to sign the Spaniard, but that a deal is seemingly not done yet as he will speak again with Chelsea…

Romano also discusses Marcos Alonso’s Chelsea future, with the former Fiorentina man possibly also set to follow Azpilicueta to the Nou Camp.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also both out of contract this summer, it’s going to be a very different Chelsea defence next season.

Signings will surely be needed, with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde linked with them by Sky Sports and others.

