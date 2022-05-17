Exclusive: Agent says Liverpool fans’ FA Cup boos are sign of the times

Last weekend saw Liverpool’s squad lift this season’s FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds narrowly beat Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on penalties in a final that failed to produce any goals, despite 120-minutes of action.

Liverpool’s latest triumph sees them remain on course to complete an unprecedented quadruple and although the Reds are outsiders to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, there is no denying that this season has the potential to be the club’s greatest on record.

However, despite the jubilant scenes that followed Konstantinos Tsimikas’ winning spot-kick, one of the occasion’s biggest talking points came before kick-off.

Large sections of Liverpool’s travelling fans were heard booing the national anthem and super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith feels the unsavoury scenes perfectly depict the state society, as a whole, is in at the moment.

“I have to say – I was quite dismayed when the Liverpool fans booed our national anthem,” Smith wrote in his latest exclusive column.

“When it comes to booing the national anthem, I do think when your own home fans boo your anthem it says a lot about the way our society is. That moment really highlighted just how fractured our society is as a whole.

“Ultimately though, despite how hard life is for so many people at this point in time, football, as a sport, can feel really proud that it continues to offer so many people a rare positive.”

Do you agree with Smith’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.