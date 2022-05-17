Exclusive: Super-agent says Chelsea’s fans need more clarity over Abramovich sale

After being financially sanctioned by the UK Government, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to sell the club.

The Russian tycoon is expected to sell the club to American businessman Todd Boehly for an eye-watering sum thought to be between £2.5bn and £3bn.

However, despite the deal reaching its conclusion, many people have been left to ponder how such a transaction can be made when the club’s owner is under strict financial sanctions.

Discussing in his most recent column just how convoluted the entire situation is, super-agent Jon Smith believes fans of the Blues deserve some official communication.

“When it comes to the circa £3bn, that is territory no one truly understands, unless they’re on the inside of the transaction and that is the big issue here,” Smith wrote in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“There hasn’t been much transparency and Chelsea fans will feel they need some.

“Supposedly, any money received for the club will be donated to the UNICEF charity.

“Therefore, if UNICEF put out an official statement and confirms they’re going to receive the money from the club’s sale, then that will help a lot, but until that happens, we’re all left to wonder how on earth an owner can be sanctioned and then sell such an asset without receiving any of the monies. It really is a complex situation.”

Once Abramovich does finalise the sale of Chelsea, it will signal the end of a near 20-year-long reign at the head of one of England’s most successful clubs.

Having arrived back in 2003, during his ownership, which has seen the Russian invest well over £1bn into the club, the Blues have gone on to lift 21 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, as well as the 2012 and 2021 Champions League.