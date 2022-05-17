FIFA laws could see deals like Haaland’s outlawed

Erling Haaland’s transfer fee of ‘just’ £51m looks like excellent business and compared to many other transfers, but the true cost goes far beyond just the transfer fee. Yet a change in FIFA regulations might mean that agent fees become significantly cheaper.

According to The Athletic, the late Mino Raiola’s agency was due to make £34m alongside Haaland’s father Alfie-Inge Haaland. That number represents two thirds of the transfer fee itself and along with the wages Haaland junior is set to make, takes the total cost well into the hundreds of millions.

The supposed law changes coming from governing body FIFA are aimed at limiting the amount of money that agents can make from deals, the largest headline being that agents will not be able to make more than 10% of the cost of a deal.

That would reduce the fees significantly, although as Forbes point out, this will likely mean agents attempting to drive up transfer fees in a bid to increase their commission.

Even with that idea in mind, it would be difficult for any club to end up paying an agent similar money. No doubt agents will have a response to this and are unlikely to take the changes lying down. Should FIFA have their way, it could change the transfer market dramatically.