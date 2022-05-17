Former Wales international passes away after collapsing mid-game

Former Swansea and Wales defender Mark Davies has tragically passed away, aged just 49.

The ex-Swan, who retired from professional football several years ago, died last weekend after collapsing while playing for Llanelli Town in their Over-45s Cup Final against Penybont.

Although emergency services quickly arrived, despite their best efforts to revive the 49-year-old, the former right-back was later declared dead.

Sending their condolences, the official social media of Swansea wrote: “Swansea City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the club’s former player Mark Davies at the age of 49.

“Everyone at Swansea City sends their sincerest condolences to Mark’s friends and family at this sad time.”