Tottenham are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.

The Senegal international has performed well in his time at PSG, having also previously impressed in the Premier League with spells at Aston Villa and Everton.

According to Todo Fichajes, Spurs manager Antonio Conte wants Gueye in his squad next season, and contacts have already taken place over a potential €15million deal.

This could be a smart piece of business on the cheap for Tottenham, with Gueye an experienced performer at the highest level who could add quality and energy to Conte’s side.

THFC are now closing in on a top four spot after Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle last night, and that will surely help the club land their top targets.

Someone like Gueye will surely not be too keen to leave PSG unless it’s for another club playing in the Champions League, but it seems increasingly likely he’ll be able to do that at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.