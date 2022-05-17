Joe Gomez suffers injury 10 days ahead of Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp will once again be cursing his luck ahead of the Champions League final, as another of his players came off injured. This time the unfortunate player in question was Joe Gomez.

The Liverpool defender had begun the move which led to their equaliser from right-back, playing the ball in from the flank to Diogo Jota. Yet just before half-time, Gomez stayed down after a challenge which saw him roll over his ankle.

Ojo al tobillo izquierdo de Joe Gomez.. pic.twitter.com/ZZnvqZGIdD — Dani Guzmán L. (@DaniGuz9) May 17, 2022

Sliding in, the Southampton player falls over and his weight lands on Gomez, forcing his left ankle to turn nastily in the process. With just 10 days to go until the Champions League final in Paris, should Gomez be diagnosed with a sprain of severity, it’s unlikely he would be able to contribute to the final.

That will add to Klopp’s worries ahead of their clash with Real Madrid, having had to bring off Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the F.A Cup final on Saturday. Neither was on the bench for the Southampton match either.