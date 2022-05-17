Newcastle eyeing surprise move for Champions League-winning manager despite Eddie Howe success

Newcastle United are being linked with a surprise managerial change despite the fine work done by Eddie Howe since he was brought in to replace Steve Bruce.

It seems the Magpies’ wealthy owners might have even bigger plans for the managerial hot seat at St James’ Park, with Marca claiming they’re eyeing up an ambitious move for Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

As good as Howe has been at Newcastle, it’s understandable that a proven winner like Mourinho might be appealing if there’s any chance he’s going to be available.

The Portuguese tactician may not be the world beater he once was, but it could still be huge for the club to have someone with two Champions League final victories under his belt at St James’ Park.

Mourinho had his critics in a recent spell at Manchester United, but the truth is that as time has gone on, the work he did there has only looked more impressive.

Man Utd haven’t won a trophy since Mourinho led them to victory in the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2016/17, with other managers badly struggling to get the club out of their current slump.

With the resources he’d have at Newcastle, this could be a great move for all parties involved if it works out, though it’s certainly a surprise link and seems very harsh on Howe.