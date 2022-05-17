Newcastle United are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the transfer race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England international has shone at Elland Road and looks like he could be a fine signing for a number of bigger clubs, with a move surely the best thing for his career now after Leeds’ struggles against relegation.

Whether they stay up or not, Phillips surely needs to make the step up in his career this summer, and Football Insider claim Newcastle and Aston Villa currently look like the leading candidates to snap him up.

The report also claims Manchester United have been interested in the 26-year-old, but a move to Old Trafford is seen as less likely.

Kalvin Phillips Man Utd transfer a non-starter?

There’s surely no chance the Red Devils would be able to lure Phillips to the club at this moment in time.

If this homegrown local lad ditched Leeds for their biggest rivals it would make him a hated figure at his boyhood club forever.

It might be more understandable at a time when Man Utd were a genuine force in the Premier League and in Europe, but that’s far from being the case these days.

Newcastle, by contrast, could be a superb move for Phillips at this stage in his career as he could play a major role in helping the club challenge for the top four as part of what will likely be some major investments from the Magpies’ wealthy new owners this summer.