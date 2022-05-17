Kieran Trippier trolls Arsenal with message to Spurs fans following Newcastle win

Newcastle United put on arguably their best performance against top-four chasers Arsenal during Monday night’s Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies were on fire from start to finish. Clearly, the better of the two sides in every single area of the pitch, the Geordies out-muscled, outran and outpassed Mikel Arteta’s Gunners all night.

An own goal from Ben White set the tone for the game before midfielder Bruno Guimiares scored the Toon’s second late in the second half.

Eddie Howe’s side’s performance has seriously dented the Gunners’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle’s Trippier trolls Arsenal

Bitter-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who narrowly beat Burnley one-nil last weekend, now sit in the fourth spot, two points clear of their rivals with just one game left to play.

Following what has the potential to be Arsenal’s most damaging defeat of the campaign, former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier, who moved to St James’ Park via Atletico Madrid in January, was quick to take aim at his old rivals.

Posting on his official Instagram, the England international rubbed salt into Arsenal’s wounds.