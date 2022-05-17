Even Carragher is surprised as Neville describes Liverpool ace as “best in the league by a mile”

Gary Neville made a big claim about one of Liverpool’s unsung heroes as he selected him in his Premier League team of the season.

The Manchester United legend put his bias aside to select Andrew Robertson in his team of the year on Sky Sports, even going as far as to describe him as the best in the league by a mile in his position.

Neville is clearly a huge fan of what Robertson brings to this Liverpool team, but even Reds legend Jamie Carragher thought it was going a bit far saying he was the best by a mile in that role…

? @GNev2 and @Carra23 Teams of the Season are in! Which one do you prefer? ?pic.twitter.com/fPOd593UHQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022

Interestingly, Carragher didn’t even select Robertson, opting instead for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo on the left of his line up.

The former Liverpool defender also chose Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, and he’s probably the more appreciated of the Merseysiders’ two full-backs, though Neville preferred City ace Kyle Walker.