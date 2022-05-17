Manchester City are reportedly not ready to offload Bernardo Silva to Barcelona in a swap deal that would see them sign Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international faces an uncertain future this summer, with City among his admirers, though not if it means parting ways with a key player like Silva, according to El Nacional.

Silva has once again been instrumental to City’s success this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side closing in on the Premier League title ahead of this weekend.

Guardiola could do with bringing in someone like De Jong as a long-term replacement for departing veteran Fernandinho, however, so it would be useful for the club if they could find a deal that would suit them.

In truth, as good as Silva has been, perhaps there is a case for saying City could be just fine without him next season.

Erling Haaland will be joining from Borussia Dortmund, meaning one less space in that front three, and Guardiola also has big names like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to choose from in that area.

If City could lose Silva but bring in De Jong, that might actually give them a more balanced squad than they have now.