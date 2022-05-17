Ex-Red Devil names four most disappointing Manchester United players this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has picked out four of the club’s most disappointing performers this season.

It’s been a miserable campaign at Old Trafford with the club missing out on a place in the top four and once again failing to win any trophies.

This saw Man Utd sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the season, but interim manager Ralf Rangnick hasn’t done much better since coming in.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick made it clear he felt that the whole squad has to take responsibility for this poor season, with a few names in particular standing out as disappointing.

“It’s unfair to single out any individual. The squad as a whole really needs to take responsibility. It doesn’t seem right to say someone’s been worse than the rest, if results aren’t going well it’s a collective responsibility. I don’t think any of the players have performed at the level they’d expect,” Chadwick said.

“If I were to pick someone I’d maybe say Bruno Fernandes hasn’t really hit the astronomical standards he set for himself when he came to the club. He’s fallen a bit below that recently. Pogba as well, these are truly world class players who’ve been quite inconsistent and haven’t hit the levels we know they’re capable of.”

Chadwick also reflected on underwhelming debut seasons for summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, though he tipped them to improve and have a more positive impact next year.

“Varane came in and everyone was buzzing – we’d finally got this world class defender, a World Cup winner, a Champions League winner,” Chadwick said. “But it’s been a real struggle for him, partly because he’s not been able to steer clear of injuries.

“He’s not been the most consistent, but if you get Varane fit for the whole season and he’s back to his best, he’ll be a massive asset for the squad next season. But he is getting a bit older now, so it’s about keeping up those levels he’s had in his career.

“Sancho took a long time to settle in. I think expectations were obviously high after seeing him at the Euros with England, and with his brilliant performances at Borussia Dortmund.

“I think we did see some flashes of quality from him, and had a few games where he was United’s best player. Still, his form has dipped again and now he’s not even starting games.

“Hopefully under Ten Hag he can reproduce that form we saw at Dortmund, I’m sure the new manager will be excited to work with him.”