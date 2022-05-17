Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has paid a huge compliment to West Ham star Declan Rice, as he named him in his Premier League team of the season and compared him to former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

Rice has had an outstanding season for the Hammers once again, with his form earning interest from Manchester United, as per talkSPORT and others, and Carragher admits he looks like he could be a new Keane in the making.

Watch the video clip below as Carragher raves about Rice’s performances, praising his all-round qualities that make him more of an old-style central midfielder, rather than being restricted to a holding role…

It’s a good analysis that shows West Ham what a talent they have on their hands, while Man Utd supporters will surely just be even more determined to see the England international move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have new manager Erik ten Hag coming in, and strengthening in midfield will surely be a priority, with Rice a huge upgrade on under-performers like Scott McTominay and Fred.