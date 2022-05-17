Tottenham make transfer proposal for in-form 25-year-old

Tottenham have reportedly made a transfer proposals for the Rennes striker Martin Terrier ahead of this summer.

Spurs are described as being big admirers of the 25-year-old forward in a report from Foot Mercato, who add that they’ve even been in touch with the player with a proposal.

Terrier has an impressive record of 21 goals in 36 Ligue 1 matches this season, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Napoli are also mentioned as potential suitors for the Frenchman in Foot Mercato’s report, but there’s no doubt he could have a great impact in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Tottenham are currently a little overly reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals, so there’s surely room for someone like Terrier to come in and give Conte another option, either as a player to bring off the bench, or to rotate his starting XI from time to time.

Spurs’ focus will be on the top four for the time being, and they’re currently favourites to beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification, which should help a lot when it comes to luring transfer targets in this summer.