Tottenham make transfer proposal for in-form 25-year-old

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have reportedly made a transfer proposals for the Rennes striker Martin Terrier ahead of this summer.

Spurs are described as being big admirers of the 25-year-old forward in a report from Foot Mercato, who add that they’ve even been in touch with the player with a proposal.

Terrier has an impressive record of 21 goals in 36 Ligue 1 matches this season, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Napoli are also mentioned as potential suitors for the Frenchman in Foot Mercato’s report, but there’s no doubt he could have a great impact in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Martin Terrier is being linked with Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal offered surprise signing of World Cup winner
Exclusive: Super-agent says Chelsea’s fans need more clarity over Abramovich sale
Even Carragher is surprised as Neville describes Liverpool ace as “best in the league by a mile”

Tottenham are currently a little overly reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals, so there’s surely room for someone like Terrier to come in and give Conte another option, either as a player to bring off the bench, or to rotate his starting XI from time to time.

Spurs’ focus will be on the top four for the time being, and they’re currently favourites to beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification, which should help a lot when it comes to luring transfer targets in this summer.

More Stories Martin Terrier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.