Kylian Mbappe has contacted Liverpool about transfer decision

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed Liverpool about his decision to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international look set to quit the Parc des Princes for a free transfer to the Bernabeu this summer, but Liverpool had also been one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation, according to Marca.

The Spanish outlet add that Mbappe contacted Liverpool to inform them of his plans, which perhaps suggests there had been an even stronger interest from the Reds than media speculation had let on.

Mbappe will surely be a terrific signing for Madrid after showing himself to be arguably the biggest talent of his generation.

Still only 23 years of age, Mbappe has scored 168 goals for PSG in total, winning four Ligue 1 titles in his time in the French capital.

Mbappe is also a World Cup winner with France, scoring in the 2018 final victory over Croatia, when he became only the second teenager to ever score in a World Cup final, after Brazil legend Pele.

It would have been incredible to see Mbappe at Liverpool, but it perhaps never seemed the most likely move.

The Merseyside giants have a strict wage structure in place and it’s hard to imagine that could’ve accommodated a superstar like Mbappe, even if he would have been a joy to watch in Jurgen Klopp’s side.