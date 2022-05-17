Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both selected their team of the season on Sky Sports, but disagreed over a few players in defence.

The pundits largely picked the same side, with obvious choices like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah in there, though it was a few Liverpool players that caused some debate.

Watch below as Carragher went for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Joel Matip at centre-back, while Neville chose Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias in those roles instead…

? @GNev2 and @Carra23 Teams of the Season are in! Which one do you prefer? ?pic.twitter.com/fPOd593UHQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022

Interestingly, however, this wasn’t just Liverpool bias from Carragher, who chose Joao Cancelo at left-back, whereas Neville picked LFC ace Andrew Robertson.

It makes for an interesting debate, and it’s certainly true that most of this line up picks itself.