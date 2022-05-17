Video: Neville and Carragher disagree over three Liverpool players’ places in team of the season

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both selected their team of the season on Sky Sports, but disagreed over a few players in defence.

The pundits largely picked the same side, with obvious choices like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah in there, though it was a few Liverpool players that caused some debate.

Watch below as Carragher went for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Joel Matip at centre-back, while Neville chose Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias in those roles instead…

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag told he could do well to launch transfer raid on Manchester United’s rivals
Chelsea fans need more transparency, Liverpool boos reflect society and bravo Jake Daniels
Chelsea star waiting for meeting with Blues before deciding whether or not to accept transfer offer

Interestingly, however, this wasn’t just Liverpool bias from Carragher, who chose Joao Cancelo at left-back, whereas Neville picked LFC ace Andrew Robertson.

It makes for an interesting debate, and it’s certainly true that most of this line up picks itself.

More Stories Alisson Andrew Robertson Bernardo Silva Declan Rice Gary Neville Harry Kane Jamie Carragher Joao Cancelo Joel Matip Kevin De Bruyne Kyle Walker Mohamed Salah Rodri Ruben Dias Son Heung-min Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.