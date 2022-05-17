Perhaps the most intriguing transfer window of the summer will belong to Newcastle United, who are blessed with funds and a desire to significantly strengthen their squad. Following a season struggling against relegation for the most part, a new star in almost every position is on the table, including goalkeeper.

One method of improving that squad might be picking of discontented talents from the Premier League’s high rollers. Dean Henderson would fall into that category, having been capped by England and according to Football 365, would be happy to move away from Manchester United this summer.