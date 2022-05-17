Newcastle United consider £40m deal for Manchester United wantaway

Perhaps the most intriguing transfer window of the summer will belong to Newcastle United, who are blessed with funds and a desire to significantly strengthen their squad. Following a season struggling against relegation for the most part, a new star in almost every position is on the table, including goalkeeper.

One method of improving that squad might be picking of discontented talents from the Premier League’s high rollers. Dean Henderson would fall into that category, having been capped by England and according to Football 365, would be happy to move away from Manchester United this summer.

Dean Henderson has struggled to displace David de Gea this season.

Henderson performed well for Manchester United during the opening stages of the 2020/21 season, following five different loan spells away from Old Trafford. Despite making 26 appearances last season, Henderson hasn’t played in the Premier League this year and has been restricted to the FA Cup and the League Cup, with the exception of one Champions League appearance.The quoted figure for the 25-year-old is £40m and with his best years ahead of him, Newcastle United may well see that as good value. Martin Dubravka isn’t flawless and at 33, might not be Eddie Howe’s preference to move forward with. Henderson must be keen for first-team football at this stage of his career and having given it his best shot at Manchester United, may consider Newcastle a smart move with the club likely to invest heavily in the future.
