PSG willing to make Mbappe best paid player in the world

If he ends up leaving for Real Madrid, we will never know just how close Kylian Mbappe was to staying at Paris Saint-Germain really. Or how much of a part the money played. What we do know, is that PSG were willing to give the French superstar a considerable raise.

According to SkySports, the French giants are willing to double his current deal in order to keep him in Paris. That would take his current salary to approximately £4m. That would make him the highest paid payer in the world, although as the report references, Mbappe’s camp have said that money will not be the decisive factor.

Even if that were to be the case, if the difference in pay does hold significant sway on Mbappe’s mind, PSG are doing everything they can to try and exercise it.

It’s worth wondering if this season’s exploits have influenced his mindset however. Real Madrid’s heroic Champions League run to the final has served as the perfect marketing campaign to convince Mbappe that he would be enjoying things more in Spain. Los Blancos have demonstrated an incredible European pedigree once again and team spirit at Valdebebas is as good as ever.

 

