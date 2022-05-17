Journalist notices clue that Leeds United ace “won’t be here for much longer”

Leeds United winger Raphinha looked like a player who won’t be sticking around much longer after the club’s last home game of the season against Brighton.

The Brazil international has been a star player for Leeds in the last couple of seasons, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed big interest in him, particularly from Barcelona, as per his recent exclusive column on CaughtOffside.

Raphinha may well have hinted his time at Leeds is about to come to an end, with the player looking emotional as he stayed on the pitch for a long time after the end of the Brighton game at the weekend.

Journalist Phil Hay, speaking on a podcast with The Athletic, noticed Raphinha’s body language and came to that conclusion.

When discussing Raphinha’s situation, Hay said: “Raphinha was on the pitch after the game yesterday sat against the goalposts and it was very much the body language of someone who was looking at Elland Road for the last time.

“Yesterday, watching him sat on the pitch, that looked like the body language of someone who won’t be here for much longer.”

It’s been a difficult season for Leeds and the sad truth is that their lack of progress since last term inevitably means someone as talented as Raphinha is surely going to fancy a change of scene.